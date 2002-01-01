AIM Reports - Agencia Informacao Mocambique; Mozambique News Agency

Reports, in English, from the national news agency's London office. http://www.poptel.org.uk/mozambique-news

AllAfrica.com - Mozambique

Current news from African newspapers and news agencies. Formed from a merger with Africa News (founded by Reed Kramer). http://allafrica.com/mozambique/

Domingo (Maputo)

http://www.jornaldomingo.co.mz/

Expresso (Lusofonia)

In Portuguese. News on Lusofonia - Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe. Also use the Search for articles. Part of Expresso. News, discussion forum. Based in Portugal. [KF] http://aeiou.expresso.pt/lusofonia=s23420

Fim de Semana (Maputo)

Independent weekly, has selected articles in Portuguese. http://www.fimdesemana.co.mz/

Global NewsBank

Subscription only. Some universities subscribe. Does not have the latest news but good for researching news from a week ago back to 1985. Has selected reports from the BBC Monitoring Service (English translations of news), Agence France Presse, IPS, PANA, radio and/or TV stations. [KF] http://infoweb.newsbank.com/

Mocambique On-line: News Sources

In Portuguese. Annotated directory of news sources for Mozambique. Maintained by Wim Neeleman. http://www.mol.co.mz/noticias/

Le Monde Diplomatique

Selected articles only from this major French newspaper. http://www.monde-diplomatique.fr/index/pays/mozambique

Noticias (Maputo)

In Portuguese. http://www.jornalnoticias.co.mz/

Notícias Lusófonas

In Portuguese. Online newspaper covering the Lusophone world. News on Angola, Cabo Verde, Guiné-Bissau, Moçambique, S. Tomé e Príncipe, (also Portugal, Brasil, Timor). "Excellent collection of news from different sources." http://www.noticiaslusofonas.com/

NOTMOC, Noticias de Mocambique

No longer published. Issues to 2002 online. NotMoc, News of Mozambique, the first Mozambican e-news bulletin, a digest of articles, in Portuguese, from Mozambique newspapers produced by volunteers in Maputo and delivered by e-mail. http://www.mol.co.mz/notmoc/

ReliefWeb

Current news on Mozambique. Maintained by the UN Dept. of Humanitarian Affairs. http://www.reliefweb.int

Savana (Maputo)

In Portuguese. Twitter site. http://www.savana.co.mz/

Southscan (London)

Ceased publication in 2009. Sometimes has news on Mozambique. E version of the print bulletin of Southern African affairs. Has the table of contents for issues from 1994. http://www.gn.apc.org/southscan/

United Nations, High Commissioner for Refugees

UNHCR news for Mozambique. http://www.unhcr.org/

Verdade

In Portuguese, English and other languages. Independent free newspaper. The largest circulation newspaper in Mozambique. Politics, economics, culture, society, opinion pieces, education, classifieds, etc. Hosts a lively discussion forum and an SMS Forum. The founder is Erik Charas, an engineer and social entrepreneur. http://www.verdade.co.mz/