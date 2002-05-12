Western Sahara
Africa Action - Western Sahara: New Threat to Self-Determination
May 12, 2002. " several short documents on Africa's last unresolved colonial conflict, namely the occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco." http://www.africaaction.org/docs02/wsah0205.htm
ARSO, Association pour un referendum libre et regulier au sahara occidental. Association for a Free and Fair Referendum in Western Sahara
ARSO is an NGO in Switzerland concerned with the decolonization of Western Sahara (former Spanish Sahara), the UN referendum, human rights violations, Saharawi refugees in Algeria, etc. Contact: E. Martinoli - arso@hei.unige.ch
http://www.arso.org/index.htm
Global Policy Forum (New York, N.Y.)
Its Western Sahara section has "information about the dispute over the future of the Western Saharan territory. Morocco claims the territory, while the nationalist Polisario Front fights for independence of Western Sahara. The UN Mission for a Referendum in the Western Sahara (MINURSO) and special envoy James Baker are negotiating for a peaceful resolution and a referendum." GPF, an NGO, was founded in 1993 to monitor global policy making at the United Nations. [KF] http://www.globalpolicy.org/
Knight, Richard
Consultant on Africa, Human Rights, Economic Justice, Corporate Responsibility. Mr. Knight worked for many years at the American Committee on Africa (ACOA). The site has documents about the U.S. anti-apartheid campaign, the Western Sahara, and the debt cancellation campaign for Africa. http://richardknight.homestead.com/
Morocco. Royal Advisory Council for Saharan Affairs
In English, French, Arabic and other langs. The King's speeches, Council sessions, statements, video speeches, etc. http://www.corcas.com/
Related sites are CORCAS Web TV (in French); Sahara Online; Sahara Villes (Cities);Sahara Development; Sahara Cultural and Sahara Social.
One World
Use the Search to locate articles from many sources about Western Sahara. One World is a "civil society network online, supporting people’s media to help build a more just global society. " Based in London. http://www.oneworld.net/
United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO)
"The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) was established by Security Council resolution 690 (1991) of 29 April 1991, following a ceasefire, and in accordance with the "Settlement Plan" to assist the Secretary General in the fulfillment of the United Nations mandate on the holding of a Referendum for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara." Current news, U.N. documents, facts about the land and people, photo gallery. http://www.minurso.unlb.org/
United States. Central Intelligence Agency. World Factbook - Western Sahara
Basic facts (geography, people, government, economy, communications, transportation, military, transnational issues, a map). https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/wi.html
United States. Department of State. Country Reports on Human Rights Practices - Western Sahara
2009 Report, 2008 Report, 2007 Report, 2006 Report, 2005 Report, 2004 Report, 2003 Report, 2002 Report, 2001 Report, 2000 Report, 1999 Report, 1993-1998 Reports, 1993-1995 Reports. http://www.state.gov/g/drl/hr/
Western Sahara News
News, new publications information provided by (A R S O) Association de soutien a un referendum libre et regulier au Sahara Occidental. http://groups.yahoo.com/group/western-sahara-news/
Western Sahara Online
Reports, analysis, major battles, detailed chronology, human rights issues from Amnesty and other reports, recent journal articles, news, bibliography, landmines, related sites. Based in Baltimore, Maryland. http://www.wsahara.net/