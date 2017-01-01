1
Library hours for Sunday, January 1, 2017

Library hours by week

Students exiting the Bing Wing of Green Library
Green Library

Locations in Green Hours Phone
Library & circulation
Closed
 (650) 723-1493
Information Center
Closed
 (650) 725-1064
Media & Microtext Center
Closed
 (650) 723-9394
Privileges desk
Closed
 (650) 723-1492
SSDS walk-in consulting
Closed
Velma Denning Room
Closed

Lathrop Library
Lathrop Library

Locations in Lathrop Hours Phone
Tech Lounge
Closed
 (650) 723-9407
24-hour study room
Closed
 (650) 723-9407
Digital Language Lab
Closed
 (650)-681-9122
All other libraries Hours Phone
Archive of Recorded Sound
Closed
 (650) 723-9312
Art & Architecture (Bowes)
Closed
 (650) 723-3408
Earth Sciences (Branner)
Closed
 (650) 723-2746
Business
Closed
 (650) 725-2055
Classics
Closed
 (650) 723-0479
Education (Cubberley)
Closed
 (650) 723-2121
David Rumsey Map Center
Closed
 (650) 498-8698
East Asia
Closed
 (650) 725-3435
Marine Biology (Miller)
Closed
 (831) 655-6229
Hoover Archives
Closed
 (650) 723-3563
Hoover
Closed
 (650) 723-2058
Medical (Lane)
Closed
 (650) 723-6831
Music
Closed
 (650) 723-1211
Law (Crown)
Closed
 (650) 723-2477
Science Library (Li and Ma)
Closed
 (650) 723-1528
SLAC
Closed
 (650) 926-2411
Special Collections
Closed
 (650) 725-1022
SAL1&2
Closed
 (650) 723-9201
Philosophy
Closed
 (650) 723-1539
Engineering (Terman)
Closed
 (650) 723-0001

Image Study area Located In Description
One corner of the Bender Room Bender Room Green

The Albert M. Bender Room offers beautiful views of the Quad and the hills beyond campus, as well as comfortable seating and a quiet atmosphere for study, leisure reading, and reflection. The Bender Room contains a non-circulating collection of books of current and classic interest, both fiction...

Green Library East First Floor study area Green

Study area provides plenty of seating, large tables and natural light. Information Center is near by for research assistance.
Bing Wing, Green Library Green Library group study rooms Green

Seven study rooms, each with space for groups of up to six people, are available outside the main reading rooms in the Bing Wing. Most rooms are equipped with white boards, and one (outside the Jonsson Social Science Reading Room) has a smart board as well.

Policies:

  • Rooms are...
Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room Green

The Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room facilitates a range of social science learning and research activities. It contains a social science reference collection of over 15,000 volumes, including classic texts, new and notable publications, and current issues of core journals in the social...

A student enjoys one of the comfortable chairs in the Lane Reading Room Lane Reading Room Green

The Lane Reading Room houses the Humanities and Area Studies Resource Center. Traditional study and reading space is complemented by wireless Internet access and computer workstations. The room offers printed reference collections and specific "mini-collections" devoted to important topical...

Tanenbaum Room, Green Library Mary M. Tanenbaum Room Green

The Mary M. Tanenbaum Room includes one large antique table and chairs for six people.

Policies:

  • Available on a first-come basis
  • Two-person minimum
  • Please observe a two-hour limit while others are waiting
  • No food or drinks are allowed

...

Art study areas Art & Architecture (Bowes)

The main reading room and the reading room mezzanine contain seating, tables, six large lounge chairs, and large bay windows.  Equipment for media viewing in those rooms includes two large flat screen stations (one Blu-ray), one 30-inch screen station, and one 20-inch screen station.
Art & Architecture Library group study room Art study room Art & Architecture (Bowes)

The study room, located on the lower level of the Art & Architecture Library, contains twelve chairs and five tables, all of which are moveable and can be rearranged. The room may be used for quiet study, small groups, or class sessions. Groups and classes must reserve the room in advance;...

24-hour study room Lathrop

The 24-hour study room has dual-boot Mac/Windows computers, laptop-support displays, and large tables for quiet individual study. A valid Stanford ID Card is required for entry.
Lathrop Library Tech Lounge Lathrop

The Tech Lounge is home to a wide variety of computing, multimedia, and maker space equipment and resources through the Office of the Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning (VPTL) sponsored Tech...

Engineering Library study area Engineering Library study area Engineering (Terman)

The Engineering Library's study space contains a variety of furniture for students' study needs, including study tables, study booths, individual study carrels, and an outdoor balcony.

Equipment available in the study area includes seven Dual Boot iMacs with SUL-supported software, a Dell...

Periodicals reading area, Earth Sciences Library Earth Sciences study areas Earth Sciences (Branner)

This study space contains large tables, couches, comfortable chairs, and individual study carrels with power outlets for laptop users.

Other equipment includes three dual boot Mac computers, three book scanners (including one oversized scanner for atlases), and a color printer....

Earth Sciences study rooms Earth Sciences (Branner)

Two study rooms are available, one with four chairs and one with six chairs.
GIS computer lab Earth Sciences (Branner)

The GIS computer lab contains nine high-end computers optimized for GIS, Google Earth, and map visualization use.
East Asia study areas East Asia

There are three main study areas in the East Asia Library:
One of the two group study rooms in Cubberley Library Education group study rooms Education (Cubberley)

Two rooms in the Education Library are designed for group study, each with an eight-person capacity. Both rooms have white boards and projection screens, and the library has projectors that can be checked out for use in the rooms. One room contains a 46-inch LCD monitor and can be...

Large instruction room in Cubberly Library Education instruction room Education (Cubberley)

The large instruction room seats 30 with tables and chairs that can be configured in a variety of ways.  There is also a large Smart Board and white board, and a laptop with Smart Board software is available for checkout.  This room can be...

One of the study areas in the Education Library Education study area Education (Cubberley)

The study area in the Education Library has two long tables and comfortable seating, including armchairs, foot stools, and end tables.

 

 
Media study room Media study room Music

The Music Library media study room contains a study table and seating for up to five people. Audiovisual equipment includes a color video monitor and components to play all-region DVD, Blu-Ray, VHS, LaserDisc, LP, and CD formats. Connector cables will soon be available to allow projecting from...

Music Library reference room Music reference room Music

This room contains music reference materials, current periodicals, two study tables, two study carrels, and some soft seating. The Women's Philharmonic score collection is available here for browsing.
Study area at Miller Library Marine Biology study area Marine Biology (Miller)

Seating includes three large tables with seating for 12, six lounge seating with ottomans, 12 individual study carrels, and a small table with seating for two.
Archive of Recorded Sound Archive of Recorded Sound

The reference materials in the Archive of Recorded Sound support research in sound recording history, technology, and discography. Two large study tables can accommodate up to 20 patrons; group presentations can also be accommodated. Vintage audio equipment is on display at the archive,...

Computing

Equipment

Find printers, scanners, and computers available for public use, and learn what software is available on library computers.

Tech and multimedia equipment is listed in SearchWorks and can be checked out at the Tech Desk in Lathrop Library.

Specialized software

The Tech Lounge contains several "Creation Stations," which are high-end media machines for Stanford affiliates, featuring production equipment and software.

Social Science Data and Software consultants can help you find data, and select and use qualitative and statistical analysis software.

GIS support is available from Branner Library for finding geospatial data and using ArcGIS software.

Chemistry software for drawing and visualizing chemical structures or analyzing NMR spectra data is available from Swain Library.

See Software at Stanford for a complete directory of software available on campus.

Wireless for visitors

Just here for the day? Select Visitor from your device's list of available wireless networks.

Visitors from other universities may be able to access the eduroam wireless service using your home university login.

Database access

Set up your browser to access Stanford-licensed resources from off-campus locations.

Have questions? Need help?

Check in at at the Tech Desk in Lathrop Library.

Computing support for students and faculty is available through Academic Computing Services.

 

