Bender Room Green The Albert M. Bender Room offers beautiful views of the Quad and the hills beyond campus, as well as comfortable seating and a quiet atmosphere for study, leisure reading, and reflection. The Bender Room contains a non-circulating collection of books of current and classic interest, both fiction...

Green Library East First Floor study area Green Study area provides plenty of seating, large tables and natural light. Information Center is near by for research assistance.

Green Library group study rooms Green Seven study rooms, each with space for groups of up to six people, are available outside the main reading rooms in the Bing Wing. Most rooms are equipped with white boards, and one (outside the Jonsson Social Science Reading Room) has a smart board as well. Policies: Rooms are...

Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room Green The Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room facilitates a range of social science learning and research activities. It contains a social science reference collection of over 15,000 volumes, including classic texts, new and notable publications, and current issues of core journals in the social...

Lane Reading Room Green The Lane Reading Room houses the Humanities and Area Studies Resource Center. Traditional study and reading space is complemented by wireless Internet access and computer workstations. The room offers printed reference collections and specific "mini-collections" devoted to important topical...

Mary M. Tanenbaum Room Green The Mary M. Tanenbaum Room includes one large antique table and chairs for six people. Policies: Available on a first-come basis

Two-person minimum

Please observe a two-hour limit while others are waiting

No food or drinks are allowed ...

Art study areas Art & Architecture (Bowes) The main reading room and the reading room mezzanine contain seating, tables, six large lounge chairs, and large bay windows. Equipment for media viewing in those rooms includes two large flat screen stations (one Blu-ray), one 30-inch screen station, and one 20-inch screen station.

Art study room Art & Architecture (Bowes) The study room, located on the lower level of the Art & Architecture Library, contains twelve chairs and five tables, all of which are moveable and can be rearranged. The room may be used for quiet study, small groups, or class sessions. Groups and classes must reserve the room in advance;...

24-hour study room Lathrop The 24-hour study room has dual-boot Mac/Windows computers, laptop-support displays, and large tables for quiet individual study. A valid Stanford ID Card is required for entry.

Tech Lounge Lathrop The Tech Lounge is home to a wide variety of computing, multimedia, and maker space equipment and resources through the Office of the Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning (VPTL) sponsored Tech...

Engineering Library study area Engineering (Terman) The Engineering Library's study space contains a variety of furniture for students' study needs, including study tables, study booths, individual study carrels, and an outdoor balcony. Equipment available in the study area includes seven Dual Boot iMacs with SUL-supported software, a Dell...

Earth Sciences study areas Earth Sciences (Branner) This study space contains large tables, couches, comfortable chairs, and individual study carrels with power outlets for laptop users.



Other equipment includes three dual boot Mac computers, three book scanners (including one oversized scanner for atlases), and a color printer....

Earth Sciences study rooms Earth Sciences (Branner) Two study rooms are available, one with four chairs and one with six chairs.

GIS computer lab Earth Sciences (Branner) The GIS computer lab contains nine high-end computers optimized for GIS, Google Earth, and map visualization use.

Library & circulation Earth Sciences (Branner) Books, monograph series volumes, maps, theses and technical reports circulate by the quarter to Stanford faculty and graduate students and four weeks to most other eligible borrowers. The above items are subject to recall after seven days if requested by another Stanford patron. If not needed by...

East Asia study areas East Asia There are three main study areas in the East Asia Library:

Education group study rooms Education (Cubberley) Two rooms in the Education Library are designed for group study, each with an eight-person capacity. Both rooms have white boards and projection screens, and the library has projectors that can be checked out for use in the rooms. One room contains a 46-inch LCD monitor and can be...

Education instruction room Education (Cubberley) The large instruction room seats 30 with tables and chairs that can be configured in a variety of ways. There is also a large Smart Board and white board, and a laptop with Smart Board software is available for checkout. This room can be...

Education study area Education (Cubberley) The study area in the Education Library has two long tables and comfortable seating, including armchairs, foot stools, and end tables.

Media study room Music The Music Library media study room contains a study table and seating for up to five people. Audiovisual equipment includes a color video monitor and components to play all-region DVD, Blu-Ray, VHS, LaserDisc, LP, and CD formats. Connector cables will soon be available to allow projecting from...

Music reference room Music This room contains music reference materials, current periodicals, two study tables, two study carrels, and some soft seating. The Women's Philharmonic score collection is available here for browsing.

Marine Biology study area Marine Biology (Miller) Seating includes three large tables with seating for 12, six lounge seating with ottomans, 12 individual study carrels, and a small table with seating for two.