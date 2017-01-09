JSTOR, Lord of the Rings, American Journal of Sociology
Print, copy, scan
Most libraries have self-service printers, copiers, and scanners available for patron use. In some libraries, access to the scanner requires a SUNet ID.
Cost
|B&W print or copy
|$0.12 / side
$0.24 duplex
|Color print or copy
|$0.16 / page
$0.32 duplex
|Scan
|no charge
|Image
|Study area
|Located In
|Description
|Bender Room
|Green
|
The Albert M. Bender Room offers beautiful views of the Quad and the hills beyond campus, as well as comfortable seating and a quiet atmosphere for study, leisure reading, and reflection. The Bender Room contains a non-circulating collection of books of current and classic interest, both fiction...
|Green Library East First Floor study area
|Green
|
Study area provides plenty of seating, large tables and natural light. Information Center is near by for research assistance.
|Green Library group study rooms
|Green
|
Seven study rooms, each with space for groups of up to six people, are available outside the main reading rooms in the Bing Wing. Most rooms are equipped with white boards, and one (outside the Jonsson Social Science Reading Room) has a smart board as well.
Policies:
|Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room
|Green
|
The Jonsson Social Sciences Reading Room facilitates a range of social science learning and research activities. It contains a social science reference collection of over 15,000 volumes, including classic texts, new and notable publications, and current issues of core journals in the social...
|Lane Reading Room
|Green
|
The Lane Reading Room houses the Humanities and Area Studies Resource Center. Traditional study and reading space is complemented by wireless Internet access and computer workstations. The room offers printed reference collections and specific "mini-collections" devoted to important topical...
|Mary M. Tanenbaum Room
|Green
|
The Mary M. Tanenbaum Room includes one large antique table and chairs for six people.
Policies:
...
|Art study areas
|Art & Architecture (Bowes)
|
The main reading room and the reading room mezzanine contain seating, tables, six large lounge chairs, and large bay windows. Equipment for media viewing in those rooms includes two large flat screen stations (one Blu-ray), one 30-inch screen station, and one 20-inch screen station.
|Art study room
|Art & Architecture (Bowes)
|
The study room, located on the lower level of the Art & Architecture Library, contains twelve chairs and five tables, all of which are moveable and can be rearranged. The room may be used for quiet study, small groups, or class sessions. Groups and classes must reserve the room in advance;...
|24-hour study room
|Lathrop
|
The 24-hour study room has dual-boot Mac/Windows computers, laptop-support displays, and large tables for quiet individual study. A valid Stanford ID Card is required for entry.
|Tech Lounge
|Lathrop
|
The Tech Lounge is home to a wide variety of computing, multimedia, and maker space equipment and resources through the Office of the Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning (VPTL) sponsored Tech...
|Engineering Library study area
|Engineering (Terman)
|
The Engineering Library's study space contains a variety of furniture for students' study needs, including study tables, study booths, individual study carrels, and an outdoor balcony.
Equipment available in the study area includes seven Dual Boot iMacs with SUL-supported software, a Dell...
|Earth Sciences study areas
|Earth Sciences (Branner)
|
This study space contains large tables, couches, comfortable chairs, and individual study carrels with power outlets for laptop users.
|Earth Sciences study rooms
|Earth Sciences (Branner)
|
Two study rooms are available, one with four chairs and one with six chairs.
|GIS computer lab
|Earth Sciences (Branner)
|
The GIS computer lab contains nine high-end computers optimized for GIS, Google Earth, and map visualization use.
|East Asia study areas
|East Asia
|
There are three main study areas in the East Asia Library:
|Education group study rooms
|Education (Cubberley)
|
Two rooms in the Education Library are designed for group study, each with an eight-person capacity. Both rooms have white boards and projection screens, and the library has projectors that can be checked out for use in the rooms. One room contains a 46-inch LCD monitor and can be...
|Education instruction room
|Education (Cubberley)
|
The large instruction room seats 30 with tables and chairs that can be configured in a variety of ways. There is also a large Smart Board and white board, and a laptop with Smart Board software is available for checkout. This room can be...
|Education study area
|Education (Cubberley)
|
The study area in the Education Library has two long tables and comfortable seating, including armchairs, foot stools, and end tables.
|Media study room
|Music
|
The Music Library media study room contains a study table and seating for up to five people. Audiovisual equipment includes a color video monitor and components to play all-region DVD, Blu-Ray, VHS, LaserDisc, LP, and CD formats. Connector cables will soon be available to allow projecting from...
|Music reference room
|Music
|
This room contains music reference materials, current periodicals, two study tables, two study carrels, and some soft seating. The Women's Philharmonic score collection is available here for browsing.
|Marine Biology study area
|Marine Biology (Miller)
|
Seating includes three large tables with seating for 12, six lounge seating with ottomans, 12 individual study carrels, and a small table with seating for two.
|Archive of Recorded Sound
|Archive of Recorded Sound
|
The reference materials in the Archive of Recorded Sound support research in sound recording history, technology, and discography. Two large study tables can accommodate up to 20 patrons; group presentations can also be accommodated. Vintage audio equipment is on display at the archive,...
Computing
Equipment
Find printers, scanners, and computers available for public use, and learn what software is available on library computers.
Tech and multimedia equipment is listed in SearchWorks and can be checked out at the Tech Desk in Lathrop Library.
Specialized software
The Tech Lounge contains several "Creation Stations," which are high-end media machines for Stanford affiliates, featuring production equipment and software.
Social Science Data and Software consultants can help you find data, and select and use qualitative and statistical analysis software.
GIS support is available from Branner Library for finding geospatial data and using ArcGIS software.
Chemistry software for drawing and visualizing chemical structures or analyzing NMR spectra data is available from Swain Library.
See Software at Stanford for a complete directory of software available on campus.
Wireless for visitors
Just here for the day? Select Visitor from your device's list of available wireless networks.
Visitors from other universities may be able to access the eduroam wireless service using your home university login.
Database access
Set up your browser to access Stanford-licensed resources from off-campus locations.
Have questions? Need help?
Check in at at the Tech Desk in Lathrop Library.
Computing support for students and faculty is available through Academic Computing Services.
Consider a gift
Since the very founding of Stanford, its library collections have been shaped and immeasurably enriched by gifts of many kinds. Today, we rely on a combination of endowments, gifts of collections, and cash gifts to supplement and build upon the operational support of the university. Much of what we offer students and researchers is directly the result of donations shaped by the interests and knowledge of the donor.
Please call or write to David Jordan at 650-723-3866 or dajordan@stanford.edu to discuss any questions or for assistance with these gift opportunities:
- endowments
- bequest and beneficiary designations
- life-income gifts
- foundation and corporate gifts
- memorial and celebratory gifts
- gifts of securities
- gifts-in-kind of collections, rare books, manuscripts, maps or archives
ReMix: The Stanford University Libraries Newsletter is a monthly e-newsletter that provides highlights of library activities, upcoming exhibits and events, and links to articles about us from elsewhere.